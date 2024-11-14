WATCH: Mahwah, NJ police save man from burning wreck

A few weeks ago a driver was heading along I-287 in Mahwah and slammed into a tractor-trailer pulled over on the shoulder.

The vehicle burst into flames and the driver was knocked unconscious. Thankfully Mahwah Police Officer Chris Lupo and Lt. Mike Blondin arrived and they immediately exited their vehicle and approached the burning wreck.

Screen grab from "N.J. police rescue man from fiery crash" video on YouTube by nj.com courtesy of Mahwah police department Screen grab from "N.J. police rescue man from fiery crash" video on YouTube by nj.com courtesy of Mahwah police department loading...

Acting quickly the two were able to pull the driver who was unresponsive out of the vehicle. The driver was brought to the hospital and released at the end of October.

Screen grab from "N.J. police rescue man from fiery crash" video on YouTube by nj.com courtesy of Mahwah police department Screen grab from "N.J. police rescue man from fiery crash" video on YouTube by nj.com courtesy of Mahwah police department loading...

Thanks to the courage and fearlessness of these law enforcement officers, the family would be planning a funeral instead of welcoming their loved one back home.

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈