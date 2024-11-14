WATCH: Mahwah, NJ police save man from burning wreck
A few weeks ago a driver was heading along I-287 in Mahwah and slammed into a tractor-trailer pulled over on the shoulder.
The vehicle burst into flames and the driver was knocked unconscious. Thankfully Mahwah Police Officer Chris Lupo and Lt. Mike Blondin arrived and they immediately exited their vehicle and approached the burning wreck.
Acting quickly the two were able to pull the driver who was unresponsive out of the vehicle. The driver was brought to the hospital and released at the end of October.
Thanks to the courage and fearlessness of these law enforcement officers, the family would be planning a funeral instead of welcoming their loved one back home.
How to conserve water at home
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.