Watch ‘Home Alone’ with the movie’s star in NJ this December

It’s not too early to start thinking about the holiday season, especially because you’ll want to get your tickets to this event before it sells out.

Actor Macaulay Culkin will be touring the country this Dec. with his show “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” followed by a screening of his Christmas classic, Home Alone.

The tour is said to be appropriate for kids of all ages, so make sure you don’t leave any at home.

(It was right there, I had to say it)

Culkin wrote on his Instagram:

Hey y’all. I’m hitting the road this December for a little tour. Whimsy and nostalgia abound!

Come join me as I embrace being Macaulay Culkin professionally while we watch the original Home Alone and have an extended Q&A at the end of the screening. And for the lucky few of you, I’ll even be doing a bit of a meet-and-greet afterward.

According to the tour’s website:

Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself.

Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.

Culkin will be making one stop in the Garden State at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The show date will be Friday, Dec. 13, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Just make sure the wet bandits don’t show up.

You can purchase your tickets on TicketMaster, keep the change, ya filthy animal.

