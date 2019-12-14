Watch Big Joe as Santa with Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny

We're getting ready for the 22nd Annual Christmas Eve Spectacular. To celebrate I wanted to take a trip down memory lane with this video of a surprise visit by Bruce Springsteen at the 2008 Hope Concert in Red Bank.

I'm dressed as the Big Jolly One on stage with Bruce, Southside Johnny and of course the incredible Holiday Express making it all come together.

If you don't know about Holiday Express, they are a 501C3 charity with over 70 of the best musicians from the Jersey shore area.

They play more than 50 shows between Thanksgiving and Christmas. With several dozen support staff in tow they deliver not only music but toys, clothing, food and fun to children with cancer, people living with AIDS, the mentally ill, disadvantaged families, the isolated elderly and homeless.

If you would like to support Holiday Express' efforts you can donate here.

Hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and enjoy the holiday with your family and friends. And remember to tune in Christmas Eve from 5:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m. for the 22nd Annual Christmas Eve Spectacular.