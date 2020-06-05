Watch as lightning hits Washington Monument

If this is not the coolest video you see all day then I have failed in my mission. We had our share of thunderstorms here in New Jersey the past couple days, and so has the nation’s capitol.

Caught in video was a breathtaking lightning strike on the Washington Monument and I have to share this with you.

This happened Thursday night and was caught by a weather camera belonging to WUSA-TV. Some would like to get poetic and say this is old George displeased with events in Washington, D.C. The rest of us know it’s just really cool what nature can do.

One of the worst storms I ever drove through was many years ago when I was heading into Atlanta for a job interview. The lightning seemed constant, like nothing I’d ever seen before. There was a highway fatality that I still recall the image of; a body halfway through a windshield and covered by a white tarp.

Once at the hotel I turned on the 11pm news and weather was their top story. They shared a remarkable statistic. In the past hour there had been well over 3,000 lightning bolts in the atmosphere over the greater Atlanta area. The math worked out to about one ever second. By far the most I’d ever witnessed.

