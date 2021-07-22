Watch a seagull terrorize a young girl on Wildwood slingshot ride

There's something about our seagulls at the Jersey Shore that seems more aggressive and obnoxious than most. They steal the food right out of your hand on the boardwalk, so much so that Ocean City hired a trained falconer to keep the sky rats at bey.

I've seen them work and it's a thing of beauty. It attracts a lot of attention from boardwalk crowds who routinely applaud the falcons for their work. They terrorize people on the beach who are trying to enjoy a peaceful lunch and anyone who feeds them deliberately should be banned from the beach for life.

No, scratch that. They should be banned from public for at least five years.

They seem especially aggressive in towns like Wildwood that have a long and active boardwalk with plenty of people and food choices.

So here we have a teenage girl and her friend brave enough to try and enjoy the scary-enough Slingshot Ride on one of the great amusement piers. About two seconds into the ride she is smacked in the neck by one of the ever-circling yet unsuspecting seashore seagulls.

This girl deserves free rides on the pier for the summer for the way she handled it. Most people, even adults would have frozen in panic over the collision, but she quickly and adeptly grabbed the sky rat and sent it on its way.

Good on you "Screaming Seagull Slinging Slingshot Ride Girl." We salute you!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.