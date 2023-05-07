Warning to NJ drivers: This animal is more dangerous than you think

As a New Jersey driver, I’m programmed to be concerned about certain things: PA drivers going slow in the left lane, people not totally sure how to navigate jug handles, and of course, horny deer running across the street.

I never thought I had to be super concerned about this animal, but I’ve been proven wrong.

Friday night, I was driving home on Route 195 when suddenly I saw a raccoon dart across the road. I wish I could say I had quick reflexes and was able to avoid it but, honestly, there was no time. I let out a scream as I heard — and felt — a massive THUMP under my car.

raccoon tomrejzek loading...

I was upset but hopeful that that would be the end of it, however as I continued down 195 I noticed my car making a strange noise.

I couldn’t quite tell what it was, but I somewhat ignored it for about a mile. After a few minutes, I snapped out of my denial and realized I should see if it was something of concern.

Turns out: It was.

Check out what this son of a gun did to my Toyota Camry.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Ouch. I didn’t think that level of damage was possible from a raccoon. I've hit a similarly sized possum in the past and my car didn't even get scratched up.

I looked it up and found the average raccoon is about 20 pounds, and a foot or so long. Does this look like something a 20 pound rodent would be capable of?

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Quick side note while I’m looking up raccoon facts: Did you know that Christopher Columbus is the first person we know to have written about them? We learn something new every day, folks!

Anyway…

It’s safe to say the strange noise I heard was the now unattached bottom of my car. And the front wasn’t the only part damaged, take a look at this.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Basically, my next three paychecks are going to go to fixing what this sucker did to my car. I would never have thought an animal so small could do such damage to a car, so I’m hoping that showing you this will make you more careful than I was.

Next time you’re out on the road and you’re in the unenviable position of “just hit an animal,” don’t be foolish like me and ignore problematic sounds that your car is making.

roadkill Daniel Cole loading...

Where does the Garden State rank in terms of the likeliness of hitting an animal? Keep reading to find out.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.