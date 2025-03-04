Yet another phone scam claiming to be law enforcement is making the rounds, and authorities are advising resident to be wary of it.

According to the Delran Police Department, a phone call about a court case from someone saying they're a Delran police chief or sergeant is a spoof.

The callers begin by telling the person they called they missed appearing in court as a witness, or that someone they know is in need of bail money, they said.

The caller then will try to convince them to go to the Sherriff's Office in Mount Holly, tricking them by reciting personal information that could easily be found on the internet.

Delran police confirmed that no such call about a court appearance or bail money would ever come from them, nor would they ever contact an individual for a gift card or a cryptocurrency deposit.

They advised anyone to receive a scam call to directly contact the Burlington County Sherriff's Office.