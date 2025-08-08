☑️ Michael Patrick Takacs was fired from his job in May 2025

☑️ The DOJ says he left an explosive device under his former boss's vehicle

☑️ It sent bolts and nails 100 feet around

DELRAN, N.J. — A Bucks County man is being held in jail after he was charged with setting off an explosive device under his former boss’ vehicle at her New Jersey home.

Michael Patrick Takacs Jr., 43, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, remotely detonated the device on about 2:40 a.m. on July 26.

The bomb sprayed nails and bolts for 100 feet, penetrating her Ford Explorer and neighboring houses, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Security video shows Takacs approach the home holding an object and leaving without it. He sped away from the area in a Jeep Renegade, and the explosion followed.

Investigators matched the Jeep to the vehicle parked in the driveway of Takacs' Warminster home. It was also found to have an online map showing where the supervisors lived and detonators similar to what was found at the explosion.

Revenge for termination

Takacs was terminated from his job in May, according to Habba. The names of the supervisor and the company they worked for was not disclosed.

Takacs was charged with transporting in interstate commerce an explosive with knowledge and intent that it would intimidate an individual and damage and destroy a building, vehicle, and real personal property; unlawfully transporting explosive materials; and two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom