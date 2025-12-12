New Jersey truly is a magical place when it comes to the holidays. Not only are festive activities happening all over the state, it's also been plenty cold.

Sure, some of us wish is wasn't this cold during December. But in a way, it's kind of perfect when it comes to the enjoying those holiday events.

And if there's just a little bit of snow on the ground, it's even better. When you think about it, Christmas decorations and cold weather kind of go hand in hand.

Speaking of which, think about how special it is to drive around and check out all the Christmas displays? Especially around the neighborhoods to see all the houses lit up.

And it's just as magical outside the neighborhood, too. Especially with those drive-thru holiday displays, which have been rising in popularity over the past several years.

One such drive-thru is taking place in a popular portion of Ocean County. And it's made possible by the Township of Ocean and the Waretown Volunteer Fire Co.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Township of Ocean's Holiday Light Spectacular

All throughout the Garden State are invited to take a trip and experience the the Christmas magic of the Holiday Light Spectacular Drive-Thru in Waretown, NJ.

This magical, family friendly drive-thru event is happening at Corliss Park Lake and Recreation Area. And, as mentioned earlier, that chill in the air actually make it perfect to experience from the warmth comfort of your car.

The drive-thru is open on Dec. 12, 13, 19, and 20 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. More info on the Holiday Light Spectacular Drive-Thru for 2025 in Waretown can be found here.

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.