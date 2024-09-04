Want to work in Monmouth County, NJ? A huge job fair is coming up
MIDDLETOWN — Full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities are up for grabs at a job fair being hosted this month by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.
If you're looking for work, you're being advised to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of your resume to the event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 on the Brookdale Community College campus.
“Everyone who attends our Fall Job Fair will have an opportunity to meet with employers who are searching for qualified applicants to fill available positions in fields including finance, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing, law enforcement and everything in between,” said Commissioner Susan Kiley.
Officials say the event is a good fit for students, recent graduates, folks looking to change careers, or people who just want to explore their options.
You're not required to register to attend, but you can scan the QR code above to learn more information about the event and give the county a heads-up that you're planning to stop by.
2024 Workforce Development Fall Job Fair
⚫ Wednesday, Sept. 18
⚫ 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.(9:30 to 10:30 only for veterans and individuals with a disability)
⚫ Robert J. Collins Arena, Brookdale Community College
⚫ 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft
⚫ Free parking is available in Lot 7
According to county officials, a full list of participating businesses will be posted at workinmonmouth.com.
