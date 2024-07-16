Eight facilities in New Jersey make a list of the 466 best hospitals in the nation.

The 2024-2025 list released on Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report takes into account more than 30 medical and surgical services.

It's based on an analysis of nearly 5,000 hospitals across the country.

The analysis, which is now in its 35th year, has an ever-changing methodology, as researchers aim to keep up with trends in the health care landscape.

“Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn't be a guessing game,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best suited to their specific health care needs."

The latest list includes an "honor roll" of the 20 best performing hospitals in the country. New Jersey doesn't appear on the list.

Below are the best hospitals in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. Multiple facilities may be included in one spot, due to the way hospitals reported their data.

8. Jefferson Health — Stratford, Cherry Hill, and Washington

Jefferson Health, Cherry Hill

7. Cooper University Health Care — Camden

Cooper University Health Care

6. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — New Brunswick

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick

5. Overlook Medical Center — Summit

Overlook Medical Center

4. Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health — Neptune

(Hackensack Meridian Health)

3. Valley Hospital — Ridgewood

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood

2. Morristown Medical Center — Morristownn

Morristown Medical Center

1. Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health — Hackensack

Hackensack University Medical Center

The top of New Jersey's rankings — No. 1 through No. 3 — is unchanged from last year.

