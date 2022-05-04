Now that the evil plastic bag ban is in effect throughout the stores and eateries of New Jersey, wouldn't it be funny if people who are now being forced to bring their own bags showed up with single-use plastic bags?

That's the kind of vengeful, vindictive humor that makes us so proud to be from New Jersey. Granted you can pay a few dollars for a bag that you can use a few times, which they are now selling at some stores, or you can get a hundred single-use "Thank You" bags from Amazon for $10.19, which amounts to about 10 cents a bag.

Plastic Bag Ban AP loading...

If I'm the bag company, I start packaging bags of ten and sell them at the grocery and convenience store counter for $1.99 but that's another story. This story is for all the people who would like to remain using the "single-use" plastic bags when they go shopping rather than having to bring a cloth bag that they have to constantly wash in between uses.

Since we know that there's more than one use for the "single-use" bags, whoever buys them in bulk will still be able to line their trash cans, pack a lunch, and of course, pick up their pet's poop.

What you're forced to learn with so many of the stupid laws we have in New Jersey is how to circumvent them. The powers that be are telling you that you have to bring your own bag. Right now there is no law that says what that bag can and can't be made of.

So if you want to continue to enjoy those single-use plastic bags when you go shopping in New Jersey, Here's where you can get them.

Ebay: T-Shirt Thank You Plastic Grocery Store Shopping Carry Out Bag 1000ct for $19.99 T-Shirt Thank You Plastic Grocery Store Shopping Carry Out Bag 1000ct Recyclable for $19.50

Via samaf7 on Ebay Via samaf7 on Ebay loading...

Webstaurant Store: 1/6 Size White "Thank You" Plastic T-Shirt Bag - 700/Case for $13.99 1/6 Size White T-Shirt Bag - 1000/Case for $18.99 1/8 Size .51 Mil White "Thank You" Plastic T-Shirt Bag - 1000/Case for $13.45

Source Adobe Stock by Celeste Source Adobe Stock by Celeste loading...

Amazon: Thank You T-Shirt Bags (1000 Count) for $34.99 Thank You T-Shirt Bags (350 Count) for $15.99 400 Pack Thank You Plastic Bags for $22.97

Via the Reli. Store on Amazon Via the Reli. Store on Amazon loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

