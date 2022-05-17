NJ college grads could make $200,000 a year working at Walmart

College graduates and college students have a chance to jump-start a career in management and make a decent starting salary with a new pilot program being launched by a big box retailer.

This summer, Walmart is starting the College2Career program that gives these young people the chance to start their careers by helping to run a Walmart store.

The program is for college grads and current college students within one year of graduating, including Walmart associates.

Participants will go through a mix of classroom training, hands-on experience, and one-on-one mentoring with company leaders to learn everything there is to know about Walmart.

At the conclusion of the program, top performers will be offered the newly created emerging coach position, with a starting salary of at least $65,000 a year.

"We see the emerging coach role as an additional pipeline to develop high-potential talent into future store managers, the latter role with an average wage of approximately $210,000 in 2021," according to a Walmart press release.

The idea is to move emerging coaches to store managers within a two-year time frame.

There are currently 62 Walmart stores in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

