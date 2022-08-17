Voted the best sandwich in New Jersey (poll)

In case you just thought it was the hottest month of the year, August is also National Sandwich Month. Maybe since it's too hot to cook anything.

The website and magazine Taste Of Home puts out a list of the best sandwiches in each state every year. It's not surprising which sandwich was the best in New Jersey.

You probably guessed it's the pork roll, egg and cheese.

They however called it Taylor Ham, egg and cheese. Someone from North Jersey got to them and made them call it that, I'm sure. Whether you call it pork roll or Taylor Ham the combo with egg and cheese is definitely a Jersey classic.

The only problem is that it is basically a breakfast sandwich. Sure you can have it any time of the day, but 95% of the time it's breakfast food. A sandwich should be a lunch or dinner item.

We asked our New Jersey panel of experts to nominate five classic Garden State sandwiches that could replace it or keep the Pork Roll(or Taylor Ham), egg & cheese. You decide. Should it be.

The Jersey Sloppy Joe: Two types of meat (turkey & roast beef) coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese on rye bread at least triple decker.

Classic Jersey Sub: Long hard roll, Italian ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar.

Sausage and Peppers: Long hard roll, sautéed peppers and onions on Italian sausage.

Meatball Sub: Long hard roll, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Crab Cake Sandwich: Fresh Jersey crab cake on a hamburger bun, lettuce tomato and tartar sauce.

Or keep the Pork Roll (or Taylor Ham), Egg and Cheese

Place your vote:

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

