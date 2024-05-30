✈ Federal law aims to make flying safer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The third aviation revolution is underway and it's happening in South Jersey.

The first revolution was the Wright brothers' first flight in 1903; the second was the development of the jet engine during World War II.

More than 3,000 scientists and engineers work at William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township where the third revolution is taking place right now, according to Deputy Director Eric Neiderman. Those workers have two major roles.

William J. Hughes Technical Center (FAA) William J. Hughes Technical Center (FAA) loading...

The first job is to make sure that any new technology that a company wants to put on an airplane is safe. Second, they develop and test new technologies for air traffic control to make takeoffs and landings safer and more efficient.

"The Tech Center is making the future happen and advancing aviation and aerospace locally and making aviation safer for the world," said Neiderman.

(FAA) (FAA) loading...

Hughes Technical Center will stay in South Jersey

The 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month allows the facility to stay in Egg Harbor Township where it's been for 65 years, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District.

"This work is crucial in our fight to uphold America's position as a global aviation leader and maintain competitiveness against adversaries like China," said Van Drew. He said the facility would also be renamed the FAA William J. Hughes Center for Advanced Aerospace.

(FAA) (FAA) loading...

There had been plans to separate the facility into three separate labs and move parts out of the state, which would have a major impact on South Jersey.

According to a 2020 economic impact study, the Technical Center continues nearly $1.5 billion to the region and is responsible for around 9,140 jobs in the South Jersey economy.

(FAA) (FAA) loading...

Hydrogen engines, flying taxis tested in South Jersey

The world of the Jetsons may not be too far off in the future, according to Technical Center Deputy Director Neiderman.

Among the innovations being tested right now are new types of engines including hydrogen and electric. High-performance computing and new types of air taxis that fly around instead of ride shares like Uber or Lyft are also under development.

William J. Hughes Technical Center (FAA) William J. Hughes Technical Center (FAA) loading...

"It's just such a time of innovation and investment and excitement," said Neiderman.

Engineers have also recently begun evaluating innovations in drones at the Technical Center. There's potential for integrating drones with commercial airlines, private planes, and helicopters.

"Think about it. From pizza delivery, to medical supplies, to, if there's some type of emergency, getting first responders. And the technology is very exciting too, in terms of being more automated. And I think that has broader implications for aviation," said Neiderman.

