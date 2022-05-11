Historic Smithville is a cute NJ village that’s perfect for a day trip

If you’re looking for a cute little town to relax and take a stroll, Historic Smithville is the perfect spot.

Historic Smithville is a quaint colonial village with 50 shops, 10 places to eat, cobblestone walkways, footbridges, and a beautiful lakefront view. They also have paddle boating, a merry-go-round, a kids train and retro arcade games.

The village is an unincorporated community in Galloway, a township in Atlantic County. It's about 13 miles north of Altantic City.

Here is a little history about Historic Smithville

The Smithville Inn was built in 1787 by a local developer named James Baremore. It was a great stop for stagecoach travelers from Leeds Point to Cooper’s Ferry. It became a staple for many, but with railroads, automobiles and highways on the rise, Smithville became less of a destination.

Smithville was basically an abandoned stagecoach stop, until it was purchased and refurbished by a local couple, Fred and Ethel Noyes in 1952.

They opened an antique shop that would then turn into The Smithville Inn. It was a dining destination for locals and visitors.

With the popularity of the Smithville Inn, they began to build a town around the restaurant. They purchased historic buildings from South Jerseys past and brought them into the village, many of which you can still see today.

After walking around and checking out all the historic buildings, you can sit at one of the provided picnic tables or seating options and enjoy the lakefront view. You can also go paddle boating on the lake for $15.

There is also a colorful and fun merry-go-round that only costs $3 to ride.

It's also great for shopping.

They have everything you can want including boutiques, candle stores and candy stores. When you enter the shops, you may realize that many of the people greeting you behind the counter are the owners, which I personally loved.

Next time you are looking for a fun day trip, consider checking out Historic Smithville.

