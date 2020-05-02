Virus crime this week in NJ: Organizing a protest, blowing up a mailbox

State alcohol regulators this week issued charges against 20 bars, restaurants and liquor stores accused of violating the pandemic executive orders.

The establishments face suspensions of at least 10 days.

Bars, restaurants and liquor stores are allowed to remain open as long as they do not provide sit-down service. Bars have been allowed to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers but cannot serve drinks on their premises.

The violators are listed below by county along with other crimes tied to the stay-at-home orders.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.