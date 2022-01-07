How are we back into this? After so much progress getting our kids back into school, many districts have flipped back to virtual learning.

As a parent in New Jersey, let me just say this. I completely feel for you. To say this is an unwelcomed surprise is an understatement.

To be honest, though, I can't say that I'm shocked. With the rise in cases happening around the state, it was only a matter of time before school districts pulled the trigger.

And although many districts flipped back to virtual with the new year, things happened a little differently with my area schools.

wildpixel

Before we went into Christmas break, there were a few outbreaks in my kid's school. One of those outbreaks occurred in one of my sons' classrooms. In fact, about 50% of his class had tested positive, so I do understand why the school closed in-person learning at the time.

That flip did more than bring inconveniences. It also brought back nightmares from last year.

Catalin205

Nightmares of trying to work from home while trying to keep our kids engaged. I mean, it's hard enough to get anything done at home with your job while trying to make sure your kids are learning.

Dennis Malloy photo

And what about those parents who don't have the option and must travel to the office? Do they miss time at work, or scramble to get a sitter to keep the virtual classes going?

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

The kids remaining engaged is also an issue. Home is not meant to be the classroom. Home is meant to kick back and relax from school (minus homework, of course). Combining it all simply isn't good for any of us mentally.

Suebsiri

And then, there are the dreaded tech issues. Oh, do I not miss that. Classrooms not loading right, or lessons that crash the system. Or, when the links to the classrooms don't work and you don't know where to go to get your kids in.

PORNCHAI SODA

I know, I know. If you're a New Jersey parent and your school flipped to virtual, you get it. I certainly know I don't need to tell you what a nightmare it is.

This brings me to my point. We are re-living this virtual nightmare of the past. Just when we thought we were past it, it pulled us back in.

So for all of you that are Jersey parents going through this, you're not alone. It's okay, you can scream at the top of your lungs, we get it.

ThinkStock

And for those of you on pins and needless worrying if your school might be next, just know you're not alone in this either. Here's hoping that you remain one of the lucky ones that don't have to go through this again.

ThinkStock

As of this writing, my school district has returned to in-person learning, but I'm skeptical if that's going to remain. In fact, I'm expecting that email to come down any minute saying we're flipping back to virtual.

It was rough enough going through it before the holidays, and I certainly don't want it to come back again.

BrianAJackson

But it if does, we'll deal with it. All of us from Jersey may not like it, but at least have it in us to plow through it. It's not easy, but we can do it.

Hopefully, this virtual learning will be a thing of the past in the near future. It has to be.

