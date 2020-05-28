As parents, we all know the feeling. We are busy and try to resist the urge to plant kids in front of a TV or a video game screen to keep them occupied. Something in us just knows that that can’t be good for them. Enter a brainstorm from a nanny who saw a need during the COVID-19 shut down: virtual babysitters club.

Obviously not intended to replace adult supervision, virtual babysitters club has virtual “babysitters” who are actually performers who spend one on one online time with your child and interact with them. Having your child actually interact with a human being, albeit on the other side of a computer screen, is a healthier way to keep him busy than leaving him glazed and “zombiefied” alone in front of the screen.

Their website states “VBC’s network of professional performers remotely interact with, entertain and captivate children to give parents a break.” This is a fantastic idea whose time has come and is probably one of the positive things that has emerged from this pandemic. Oh how I wish I had this service available to me when I had young kids. For more information or to book a babysitter (or if you would like to be a virtual babysitter yourself) here’s a link to their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

