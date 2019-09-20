Video of a woman and a bear running away from each other

News 12 New Jersey has video of a bear sneaking up behind a Mountain Lakes woman while she’s gardening, but the bear seems to want to get away from the woman as much as she wants to get away from it.

The footage was captured by a Ring doorbell camera, and shows the unnamed woman tending to her garden while the bear slowly approaches her from behind; when she notices it, she is obviously startled, but so is the bear! I know the experts say not to run from a bear, but in this case, that strategy worked.

