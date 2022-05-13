Victim bites back in Morristown, NJ sex assault, cops say

MORRISTOWN — A woman sexually assaulted on a Morris County trail during an attempted robbery defended herself by biting down on her attacker's genitals, according to police.

Court documents say Lizandro Osorio-Mejia, 18, admitted to the May 3 attack during an interview with detectives. A 17-year-old male teen is also accused of acting as a lookout.

The victim was walking along the Traction Line Recreation Trail at 3:40 p.m. when she was pushed into the woods, according to an affidavit. She suffered a broken knee in the fall.

Police said Osorio-Mejia then pinned the woman to the ground using his knees. He had a rock in one hand, but slapped her face with the other, according to the complaint.

'I will finish you'

The teens first tried demanding money from their victim, the affidavit said. Police said that when the robbery failed, Osorio-Mejia tried to force the victim to perform oral sex on him.

“I will finish you," he told the woman during the attack, according to the affidavit.

But the victim fought back using her mouth as a weapon. The affidavit says she bit down on Osorio-Mejia's penis.

The retaliatory chomp “startled” Osorio-Mejia. the complaint said. Police said he fled, along with the lookout.

A man walking his dog found the victim still on the trail sometime after the attack. He called 9-1-1.

Morristown police arrested the two teenagers on May 5, just hours after authorities released surveillance images of the suspects. They each face several charges including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and weapons offenses.

Along with the sexual assault and attempted robbery, the affidavit states Osorio-Mejia admitted to stealing two bicycles.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

