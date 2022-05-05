Cops seek 2 men after woman was sexually assaulted on Morristown, NJ trail

MORRISTOWN — Authorities have shared surveillance images in hopes of tracking down two men after a reported sexual assault along a Morris County trail.

Two young men, both said to be around 20, approached a woman on the Traction Line Recreation Trail on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. and asked for money, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll previously announced.

One of the men pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by, the prosecutor continued.

On Thursday, Morris County Sheriff's Office released an artist's rendering of the attacker, as well as images showing both men in the clothing there were seen wearing on Tuesday.

Morristown sex assault suspect (Morris County Sheriff’s) Morristown sex assault suspect (Morris County Sheriff’s) loading...

Both men were described to police as Hispanic males, one with black hair, wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

The second man was seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering on the back, and black pants. One of the men was also seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743- 7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

Information on how to submit an anonymous tip can be found on the CrimeStoppers Program website at www.morriscrimestoppers.org.

Morristown Traction Line Recreation Trail (Morris County Parks Commission) Morristown Traction Line Recreation Trail (Morris County Parks Commission) loading...

The 2.7-mile trail is county-maintained — it runs parallel to the New Jersey Transit Line railroad tracks and is frequented by commuters and students as well as walkers, joggers and bicyclists.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

