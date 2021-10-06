Vice President Harris coming to NJ as Biden endorses Murphy

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Jersey as part of the push for the president's $3.5 trillion spending plan as she and Joe Biden endorse Gov. Phil Murphy's re-election.

A White House official speaking on condition of anonymity told NJ.com that Harris will specifically promote child care programs that are part of Biden's American Families Plan during the stops in Montclair and Newark.

The package will provide universal pre-school for all 3-4-year olds, ensure that low and middle-income families pay no more than 7% of their income on high-quality child care for children under 5 years old, an increase in salary and professional development for child care workers and an extension of the tax credit for those taking care of children or other dependents.

Harris will also continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Support for Phil Murphy's re-election campaign

The president and vice president also endorsed Murphy for re-election on Wednesday mainly because of his handling of the pandemic.

“Gov. Murphy is getting folks vaccinated to beat the pandemic. He’s delivering economic relief to working families and supports my plans to build back better by investing in our infrastructure and in our people – with child care, elder care, paid leave, and more," Biden said in a written statement.

The trip will be Harris' first to New Jersey as vice president.

