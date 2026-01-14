✅ Verizon customers across New Jersey reported voice and data outages

Some Verizon customers in New Jersey and across the country are having issues with voice and data services.

The telecommunications company sent a message to its customers around 1:20 p.m. warning about possible outages. A message was also posted on their support X account.

"Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible," the company said in a message.

NJ customers flood outage trackers with complaints

Reports to the website DownDetector.com showed that the most issues reported are in the New York City-Philadelphia-Washington corridor. Some reported that they were only able to make SOS or emergency calls. Other reports indicated that they could only use Wi-Fi for email and texting, but not to make a phone call.

"234pm and still down here in Mercer County NJ," read one report from New Jersey

"Mine is in and out now but my gfs is still out, new jersey," another user reported.

"Out in Sparta, NJ. I was just fine before 1PM. It's still out and it's 2:27PM. How long will this be?" asked a user.

"My 5G Phone(eSIM) has no Service, but my 4G mobile hotspot(physical SIM) has Service. Central NJ," read another comment.

Verizon did not disclose a specific time for when services would be fully restored.

AT&T and T-Mobile said on their respective X accounts that their service was not affected and were operating normally. There could be problems reaching phones on the Verizon system.

