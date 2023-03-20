Verizon brings new innovative learning labs to NJ public schools

In today's world, technology is an integral part of our daily lives, and it plays a crucial role in almost every aspect of our society.

Therefore, it's essential for schools, especially those in under-resourced communities, to have high-tech and digital education programs to prepare students for the future.

Verizon has announced the establishment of two others, innovative learning lab programs at New Jersey schools. The Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School (PS #17) and Mahatma K. Gandhi School (PS #23) according to an article on jerseydigs.com, technology has revolutionized the way we work, communicate and access information. So students need to be proficient in using technology to be competitive in the job market and succeed in their careers. That’s what the Verizon programs are about.

A Verizon logo is displayed on a building in New York City A Verizon logo is displayed on a building in New York City (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

The article reports that the programs include essential facets of digital literacy, like emerging technology including augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), 3D printing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Digital education programs like Verizon’s provide access to vast resources that can enhance students' learning experience. With the help of technology, students can access educational materials from all over the world and interact with experts in various fields.

So many students are underserved when it comes to digital and technology education and many New Jersey students suffer from that lack.

These multi-year High-tech education programs can help bridge the digital divide and reduce educational inequality. By providing access to the latest technology, students from lower-income communities can have the same opportunities as those from more affluent backgrounds, and they can develop the skills they need to thrive in a digital world.

With Verizon‘s high-tech and digital education programs in under-resourced community schools in Jersey City, many more NJ students will have the resources they need to succeed in the 21st century.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

