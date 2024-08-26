Man swimming on NJ beach gets a bloody bite on his hand

🌊 A man was possibly bitten by a shark in the ocean at the Jersey Shore

🌊 A shark was not spotted in the water, lifeguards say

🌊 The man's hand needed stitches at a hospital

VENTNOR — Was there a shark attack at the Jersey Shore this weekend?

That has yet to be confirmed.

However, a man was injured at an Atlantic County beach on Sunday, the result of a possible shark bite.

The incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Surrey Avenue Beach in Ventnor, 6abc Action News reported.

According to the Ventnor City Beach Patrol, the man was in the water when his hand may have been bitten by the ocean predator. But lifeguards on duty said no shark was spotted in the water at the time of the unconfirmed attack.

Ventnor beach (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) Ventnor beach (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) loading...

Shark or not, something definitely bit the unidentified man because his hand was bleeding as he came out of the ocean.

Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief Stan Bergman told Downbeach.com that if it was not a shark that bit the swimmer, it could have been a bluefish, or a skate, which has barbs on its tail.

The man was taken to a hospital to get stitches, according to the beach patrol.

He is expected to recover.

Until an advisory is lifted, and out of precaution, beachgoers at the Ventnor City beaches are only allowed in the water up to their knees.

While there has been an increase in shark sightings at the Jersey Shore over the years, there have been no confirmed shark attacks in 2024, so far.

But of course, that could change if it turns out it was a shark who bit the man at Surrey Avenue Beach on August 25.

A shark attack in May 2023, however, was the first at the Jersey Shore since 2013.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom