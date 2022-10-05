TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105.

The crash sent the vehicle through a guard rail onto Pinebrook Road below, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrene Peele.

Two drivers were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Peele did not know if any vehicles on Riverbrook Road at the time were involved or if any property was damaged.

No charges have been filed. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The off-ramp for Exit 105 begins just after the overpass.

Previous crash involving overpass in Tinton Falls

Angel Luis Acevedo, 40, and passenger Daniela Acevedo, of Baltimore, died last October after a GMC Canyon went off the northbound Parkway, down an embankment and onto Asbury Avenue, where it hit the Toyota Corolla they were riding in.

The driver of the Canyon, John P. McClave III, 33, of Toms River, was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to maintain lanes, failure to wear a seatbelt, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers