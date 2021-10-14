Married couple killed in crash under Parkway in Tinton Falls, NJ

TINTON FALLS — The man and woman killed in a crash with a pickup truck that came down an embankment from the Garden State Parkway has been identified as a husband and wife.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Angel Luis Acevedo, 40, and passenger Daniela Acevedo, 35, of Baltimore, were driving a Toyota Corolla on Asbury Avenue Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. when a GMC Canyon went off the northbound lanes of the Parkway and onto Asbury Avenue in Tinton Fall.

Garden State Parkway overpass at Asbury Ave in Tinton Falls (Google Street View)

The driver of the pickup was identified as John P. McClave III, 33, of Toms River. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he consented to a blood draw and turned over his cell phone to investigators. No charges have been filed as of Thursday morning.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges