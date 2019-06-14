Van crashes into freight train in South Plainfield

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A van crashed into the side of a freight train on Friday morning.

The crash took place on Clinton Avenue between Hamilton Boulevard and Tyler Place.

Police closed the street during the investigation.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News, which had a helicopter over the crash scene, said the crossing has lights and a signal but no gates.

The area is a block from the Stelton Avenue interchange for Route 287.

South Plainfield police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about injuries and the circumstances of the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5