Van crashes into freight train in South Plainfield
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A van crashed into the side of a freight train on Friday morning.
The crash took place on Clinton Avenue between Hamilton Boulevard and Tyler Place.
Police closed the street during the investigation.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News, which had a helicopter over the crash scene, said the crossing has lights and a signal but no gates.
The area is a block from the Stelton Avenue interchange for Route 287.
South Plainfield police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about injuries and the circumstances of the crash.
