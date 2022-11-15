A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday.

On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as Christopher Cox was following shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury, using his cell phone for "upskirting" photos. Upskirting typically refers to photos taken under another person's clothes without their permission.

Cox was seen exiting the area in a white Dodge Durango.

A week later, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank. He initially observed a command from an officer to exit his vehicle, but quickly reentered the SUV and sped away from the scene, according to officials. An officer had to release his grip on Cox in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle.

Cox was later arrested in Little Silver. The 33-year-old is charged with second-degree resisting arrest/eluding police, third-degree resisting arrest/eluding police, and two counts of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Anyone with information about this matter or Cox's recent activities is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, ext. 230.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

