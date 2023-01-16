Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores.

According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales.

Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue comes from their e-tailing business.

With the closing of the Westfield location, Williams Sonoma will have nine Garden State stores. Nationally they have 167 locations. The company also owns Pottery Barn and Rejuvenation (where I have spent a lot of money), along with PBTeen, West Elm, and Mark and Graham. Altogether, the company operates 625 stores in 60 countries; yes, it’s a big deal.

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle told NJ Advance Media,

While it’s disappointing to see a favorite store close with a long history in town, I’m encouraged by the recent number of new downtown store openings that are part of a larger downtown renaissance.

Williams Sonoma is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and, in 2019, became a Fortune 500 company. I used to love to browse the store at the Princeton Market Fair, imagining how nice my house would look if I could afford their high end appliances and kitchen gadgets.

In addition to the Princeton store, other Williams Sonoma locations in New Jersey are at the Bridgewater Commons, Cherry Hill, Hackensack, Sea Girt, Short Hills, Shrewsbury, Upper Montclair, and Woodcliff Lake.

