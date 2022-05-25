Upgrades are planned for Carteret’s Waterfront Park

There has been a lot of development in Carteret recently and it shows no signs of slowing down. Fueled by a variety of government grants, improvements have been made in infrastructure, transportation, performing arts and more.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, who represents Carteret, told TapInto.net,

“What the Borough of Carteret has accomplished in recent years is tremendously impressive and should serve as a roadmap for other former industrial communities who are poised for redevelopment.”

Now, a $1.5 million Middlesex County Open Space and Recreation Trust Fund Grant has been approved for improvements to Carteret’s Waterfront Park.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the improvements include a new pavilion, a permanent outdoor stage, new restrooms and a food court.

Mayor Daniel Reiman told MyCentralJersey, “Carteret’s Waterfront Park and Veterans Pier have become a regional destination for recreation, concerts, festivals, and family fun year-round.”

The town is also building a new ferry terminal on the waterfront near the park, with planned service to Manhattan; that will be built in part, because of a $6 million federal Department of Transportation grant. Congressman Frank Pallone helped secure the funding.

“This is great news for New Jersey residents and tourists who commute to downtown Manhattan. This funding will help improve efficient and reliable transportation options and help reduce vehicle traffic,” Pallone said. “The new passenger terminal will also foster economic development in Carteret. I’ll continue to work hand-in-hand with Mayor Dan Reiman to fight for the funding needed to fully complete this project.”

Carteret also opened their new $51 million borough owned performing center this past December.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

