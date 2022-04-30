UPDATED: 2022 beach badge guide for Monmouth County, NJ beaches

What would you say is the biggest attraction of the Jersey Shore?

It's not a shock or a surprise but it is our beaches!

Get our free mobile app

There is nothing like a hot, summer day with sun, sand, surf, and booze.

But you and I both know that a day in the sand seldom comes for free.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It may be the beginning of April but the time to start making beach badge purchases is right now.

There are pre-season sales for Monmouth County beaches left and right and you will save mad money by purchasing your badges in advance.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So without further ado, let's take a look at beach badge prices for our Monmouth County beaches.

Not a fan of Monmouth County beaches? No problem!

Here is our ultimate guide for Ocean County beach badge prices. See, I told you we got your back for all things summer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Some towns have yet to release price information but once it becomes available, we will add it to this guide.

Let's get it...and DON'T FORGET THE SUNSCREEN...

Surfs Up! Your Monmouth County Beach Badge Guide For Summer 2022 The time to buy beach badges for Monmouth County locals is NOW! There are early bird specials all over the place. Here are all the beach badge prices that Monmouth County towns have released thus far:

Writing this article has me itching for Summertime.

Prepare yourselves because I know I am not the only one.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Prepare to see Jersey girls drunk, tan, and happy up and down the coast of the Garden State.

Summer on three

One

Two

Three

S U M M E R

While we wait, check out the top beach towns across the entire country. Did Jersey make the list?

If anything looks inaccurate or I forgot a beach that should be on this list, shoot me an email at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.