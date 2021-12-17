Unspeakable tragedy strikes Somerville, NJ family (Opinion)

A fire destroyed their home, car, nearly everything they own and horrifically claimed the life of their 8-year-old daughter.

My friend Larry from the Bridgewater Eagle Riders is hosting a fundraiser at the Eagle Rider location in Central Jersey this Saturday. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help as well.

There are truly no words that can heal the severe injury of losing a small child. Your help will hopefully at least help the survivors get back on their feet. Here's an excerpt from the family's GoFundMe:

Our family is experiencing a tragic and incomprehensible loss. In the early morning of Dec. 10th, the home of Rebecca Brizuela (Nash) caught fire. Rebecca, Anthony, and Juliana escaped by breaking a second story window and jumping. Surviving but all three have sustained injuries and are hospitalized at this time. Rebecca’s youngest daughter, Cecilia (age 8) unfortunately, was unable to escape and did not survive the fire. There are no words to explain the unimaginable pain the family is feeling at this inexplicable loss. - Jordan Nash Hunter via GoFundMe

Thanks to all of you who have stepped up to surpass the original fundraising goal. Thank you Larry and the Bridgewater Eagle Riders for always stepping up to help those in need.

