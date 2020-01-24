Dennis and Judi Unplugged: Live on Saturday, May 2

Dennis and Judi crank it up to volume 11 when they unplug and go LIVE at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey on Saturday, May 2 for a night of high-octane hi-jinks.

Dennis and Judi’s best-friendship comes to life with a unique interactive show featuring audience Q&A, improvisational comedy, special guests, and the irreverent brand of comedy that has made Dennis and Judi legendary on New Jersey 101.5 for more than 20 years.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $30.

For a $50 VIP Ticket, get the best seat in the house, and a special meet-and-greet with Dennis and Judi! More details coming soon.

This event is presented by New Jersey 101.5. Prices listed above include all Ticketmaster and/or other processing fees.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31. Return to NJ1015.com/unplugged starting Friday to purchase tickets.