Unique new sweet treat shop in South Jersey

The one thing that people miss most besides their family and friends if they leave New Jersey, is the food.

We have every imaginable gastronomic delight known to mankind in our crowded little state.

There's almost nothing you can't find here from ethnic foods to unique concoctions and flavors. Well, now there's a new one that is getting lots of attention.

Via theartisanmarshmallowco on Instagram Via theartisanmarshmallowco on Instagram loading...

In Pitman, Gloucester County, which may not be known for its culinary prowess, you will find a place offering a new and different kind of confectionary delight.

It's called The Artisan Marshmallow on East Holly Avenue in downtown Pitman.

These folks have gotten really creative with their marshmallow creations. They make great party gifts and the flavors and combinations seem endless.

Via theartisanmarshmallowco on Instagram Via theartisanmarshmallowco on Instagram loading...

For $75. you can even join the marshmallow of the month club. What marshmallow emporium would be complete without a smores gift set?

If you're nowhere near Pitman, don't worry. You can order online and have your tasty treats delivered to you.

Via theartisanmarshmallowco on Instagram Via theartisanmarshmallowco on Instagram loading...

Gourmet marshmallow desserts might not be a nationwide phenomenon yet, but if The Artisan Marshmallow has anything to do with it, it may soon be!

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom