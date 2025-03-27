🍔 Spice up your next party with a food truck

Food trucks are all the rage in New Jersey. They are a perfect perk for any party, whether it be a backyard bash, a swanky banquet celebration, or a company get-together.

Sure, you can choose trucks that serve classic American fare like burgers and hot dogs, or an Italian pizza truck, but how about really mixing it up to impress your guests?

These are 10 very unique food truck companies (not desserts) that operate out of New Jersey to check out.

456 Elizabeth Ave., Somerset

This multi-award-winning BBQ truck specializes in pulled pork tacos, brisket sliders, and ribs. A basic package costs $25 per person.

800 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

Seen all over Central, South Jersey, and the Jersey Shore, the Cousins’ truck is famous for its Maine-style (served chilled with a touch of mayo) and Connecticut-style (served warm with lemon butter) lobster rolls.Lobster grilled cheese and lobster tator tots are also fan favorites.

949 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing

This truck hits the streets of New Jersey with authentic Australian flavors like authentic meat pies with flavors like steak and mushroom, chicken and leek, and veggie options. In the land down under, they’re known for the art of baking flaky, buttery handheld pies.

2 Godwin Ave., Ridgewood

Korean flavors are blended with Southern BBQ on this truck. They specialize in smoked brisket tacos, Korean BBQ sandwiches, pork shoulder, and their famous ���Chonut”- brisket-filled glazed donuts.

Based out of Teaneck

Created by ex-pro baller turned pitmaster, Michael Nurse, this NJ-based food truck specializes in wood-smoked ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. This truck emphasizes deep spice rubs and balanced sauces, delivering authentic barbecue flavors. Try the smoked mac n cheese, too.

4000 Riverside Station Blvd., Secaucus

Ms. Fu has been serving both classic and bold creations of mixed culture dishes such as Japanese, Korean, Thai, Chinese, and American food since 2014. Catch her truck at fairs and festivals, or rent out the truck for private parties in New Jersey. Try pork buns, deep-fried chicken wings, fried dumplings, and Yaki Soba Noodles.

605 Bloomfield Ave., Verona

This truck brings authentic Thai flavors to the streets. Menu highlights include Pad Thai, Green Curry, Panang Curry with grilled shrimp, and Thai ice cream with avocado.

52 Bowers St., Jersey City

This food truck is known for its specialty burgers made from exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, bison, wild boar, elk, and camel (it’s actually called The Hump Day Burger). For those who are far less daring, don’t worry, you can still get a classic All-American beef burger.

2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill

Famous for their arancini (rice balls) as the main dish, this food truck is often seen at festivals around the state. The Sicilian-style rice balls offer a ton of fillings, including beef ragu, buffalo chicken, and spinach and mozzarella. Book them for your next party.

Based out of Jersey City

If you love gourmet grilled cheese, this is the food truck to have at your next event. This truck that looks like a trolley car specializes in creative grilled cheese varieties, including bacon-jalapeno, and pulled pork mac and cheese, to name a few.

