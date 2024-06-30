Unique Lambertville, NJ café closes suddenly after over 40 years

🔴 Lambertville café closing Sunday

LAMBERTVILLE — A retro café with its sights set on the lunar calendar is closing after serving near the Delaware River for more than four decades.

The sun sets on the Full Moon Café on Sunday, according to two employees at the Lambertville eatery.

Located at 23 Bridge Street just a couple of blocks from the bridge connecting Lambertville to New Hope, the café first opened in 1979, according to its website.

The Full Moon offered breakfast and lunch daily except on Tuesdays. It offered a variety of omelets, massive breakfast burritos, and other freshly made breakfast options.

But the real magic happened once a month when the Full Moon offered its popular dinners.

When the full moon came out, so did the dinner menu which changed every time. Reservations were always strongly recommended.

And if a customer's birthday happened to fall on the same night, they ate dinner for free.

A menu from the Full Moon dinner from Thursday, May 23 showed main course options including sesame crusted ahi tuna with lime dill sauce, pork with chipotle cream, and filet of beef with portobello horseradish gravy.

