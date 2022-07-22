Unique interactive gaming experience coming to American Dream

The American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford will be welcoming a new tenant with a unique draw: an indoor interactive gaming experience that is unlike anything you’ve ever tried. The name of the new business is Interactive Games and it “merges the best of gaming technology with competitive, real-life activity.”

I’ll let Activate Games describe what it is: Activate Games takes entertainment into the future by fusing technology and full body activity together to create live-action gaming experiences.

Teams, made up of 2-5 players, are challenged physically and mentally as they choose from over 500 different games and difficulty levels, such as shooting games that include basketball games that mixes team trivia with Pop-A-Shot, or an action-movie inspired laser game.

An RFID wristband tracks participants’ scores and progress throughout the experience making it perfect for a casual night out with friends, corporate team-building activities, or intense competition.

You will have to run, jump, crawl, climb, and throw as the physical portion of the games can be demanding.

According to a statement:

“We’re thrilled to add Activate Games to the growing list of unique experiences at American Dream,” said Don Ghermezian, American Dream’s CEO. “American Dream is constantly evolving its entertainment lineup to delight our multi-generational audience. This innovative concept that combines digital and sport-style games is truly the next evolution in attractions and will be an outstanding option for our guests.”

“American Dream is an unbelievable destination with an outstanding lineup of entertainment, shopping and dining,” said Bryce Anderson, owner of Activate Games. “It’s the perfect place for us to open our East Coast flagship.”

The facility will take up 5,000 square feet.

They currently run stores in Louisville, Lexington, Gatlinburg, and Dallas.

