Unique gifts that scream NJ at this cool store in Morristown

If you're looking for something really different as a last minute holiday gift and you have some hardcore Jersey girls or guys on your list, how about a gift that not only helps our home state but pays tribute at the same time?

There's a shop called Just Jersey in Morristown that's been around about a decade and they have products made by local New Jersey artists and businesses all under one roof. It's owned by Paul and Tina Miller and it's truly been a labor of love as Paul is a Jersey guy born and raised.

And people rave about. TripAdvisor.com shows glowing reviews.

Regina D:

If you're looking for anything that is "Made in Jersey" this is the place to go. It's definitely priced for tourists and specialty items, but if it's a gift...why not? I got a bag for my sister's maiden RV voyage dinner - pasta in the shape of NJ, red sauce, flavored vinegar and a recipe book. Yes, everything made in NJ!

SarrieJane Vincent:

A unique and magical store of all things New Jersey made with love by local artisans. when in the area, do not miss a stop in this shop.

Take a look at a few unique things and think of who on your gift list would love these.

How about this for someone's tree?

For the special someone with the perfect attitude on your list.

Nothing cheesy about this cheese board.

These are awesome.

Here's how to open a cold one. I'll take the LBI one please.

Just Jersey is at 163 South Street in Morristown and they also have website you can order from here.

