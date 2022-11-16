On Saturday, Nov. 19, I will be a part of a very special dinner and comedy show. Along with comedians Johnny "Gemini" Lombardi, Richie Byrne, and Al Caz, we will be at the Raritan Vallely Country Club to raise money for individuals and families of those fighting addiction.

Full UNICO/STS Spectacular Evening of Laughter Poster- Hillsborough UNICO Full UNICO/STS Spectacular Evening of Laughter Poster- Hillsborough UNICO loading...

UNICO Hillsborough will be partnering in this charity event with Somerset Treatment Services (STS) of Somerville. The mission of STS is to seek to provide quality treatment and prevention services to all persons suffering from, or at risk of suffering from, the physical, emotional, or psychological consequences of substance abuse or HIV-related illnesses. Their goal is to assist clients to achieve healthy, productive, and meaningful lives. The agency will serve as a model of community partnership to promote these goals.

What an incredible night this will be! First, let me tell you about the food from their release:

"Executive Chef Filomena Lombardi was born and raised in Calabria, Italy. She grew up on a farm taking care of her family of seven and was so busy with that she never even learned to ride a bicycle. Chef Filomena received accolades and was inducted into the Chaîne de Rôtisseurs Food and Wine Society as Chef Rôtisseur in 2012. The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest international gastronomic society, founded in Paris in 1248. It is devoted to preserving the camaraderie and pleasures of the table and to promoting excellence in all areas of the hospitality arts.

All dinners include appetizers of fried calamari and fresh mozzarella and tomato. Caesar salad and choice of 3 entrees: Chicken Balsamic, Three Cheese Ravioli w/ Pomodoro sauce or Salmon Provencal. There's Cheesecake for dessert."

Then the show.

Richie Byrne- headshot, Richie Byrne Richie Byrne- photo, Richie Byrne loading...

Richie Byrne has been working at some of the best comedy clubs around the country and overseas. Richie is an accomplished actor and singer. (And a diehard New York Giants fan.)

John "Gemini" Lombardi- geminicomedy.com John "Gemini" Lombardi- photo, geminicomedy.com loading...

Johhny "Gemini" Lombardi is a top headliner from The Borgata Casino who specializes in amazing magic, hysterical comedy, and incredible ventriloquism where the puppets appear to come alive.

Al Caz- acjokes.com Al Caz- photo, acjokes.com loading...

Al Caz started his stand-up career in Philadelphia and is a writer who began writing for the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Craig Kilbourne, and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.

For tickets to this incredible night of food and fun, click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.