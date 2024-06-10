‘Unbelievably tragic’ — Prayers, funds roll in after NJ girl killed by racket

⚫ A badminton accident claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl on vacation in Maine

An online fundraiser for the family of a 6-year-old who died in a bizarre accident while on vacation has already gathered more than 1,400 donations.

Locals and out-of-staters are expressing their support for the family from Sussex County, and they're backing it up with donations that have amounted to more than $125,000 by Monday afternoon.

Lucy Morgan was enjoying the last full day of a family vacation on June 1 in Maine when playtime with her siblings turned deadly.

A badminton racket broke on a downward swing by one of her siblings and a piece of aluminum shot into Lucy's skull while she was "sitting on the sideline," according to her family.

The prognosis was grim from the start and Lucy died in a Maine hospital early Wednesday morning.

Lucy's father had been keeping the public updated during her hospital stay, but the updates stopped after she had passed.

"Lucy passed and is in the arms of Jesus," Jesse Morgan wrote in his blog.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, which was launched before Lucy died, Lucy's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 15. The service is expected to stream live at this link.

"There are no words, unbelievably tragic," a Facebook user wrote about Lucy's death. "I am so sorry for this poor family."

"So, so sad ... her poor brother will also have to deal with this for the rest of his life ♥ 🙏🏽," another Facebook user said.

"Praying so hard for y'all," a Facebook user wrote on Jesse Morgan's page. "God is showering His love on each of you."

Jesse Morgan is a pastor at a church in Rockaway Township. The family vacation was part of his sabbatical from work.

