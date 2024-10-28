Ugh! Certain New Jerseyans can’t stand THIS about election season
We’re about a week away from Election Day 2024, concluding an election cycle that has been utterly exhausting for both sides.
One of the major signs of a nearing election is seeing political lawn signs practically everywhere.
It almost feels as though you can’t go past three houses in the Garden State without seeing either a political sign or a flag. Some of us in New Jersey get more frustrated by them than others (one of them is currently writing this article).
As it turns out, I’m not alone!
The site Geek Nexus surveyed 3,000 homeowners across the U.S. to determine their levels of irritation induced by seeing the signs in their neighborhood.
Three New Jersey cities came out as some of the most bothered in the country.
While New Jersey may not be a battleground state, it seems residents of these cities would prefer if their neighbors kept their political views a bit more private - at least when it comes to yard signs.
On the national ranking, Elizabeth ranked 52, Newark was 57 on the list, and Paterson came in at number 139
Geek Nexus’s survey revealed some other insights into New Jerseyans’ feelings about political yard signs:
🇺🇸 60% of respondents said they knew their neighbors’ political leanings
🇺 🇸 40% weren’t sure or preferred not to know
Remember when the rule was not to discuss religion or politics?
As for the actual influence of yard signs, New Jersey's opinions were split:
🇺🇸 46% of people think these signs can sway voters
🇺🇸 54% believe they’re just lawn ornaments with no real effect on election results
I’d be very curious to talk to those in the 46%. I’ve never passed a sign and thought anything besides “Oh good” if it’s who I’m voting for or “ugh” if it’s who I’m not. Has anyone been influenced by a sign?
Lawns signs aside, it’s important to vote this November. My colleague Mike doesn’t want to hear any excuses.
LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski
If Trump wins, a president from NJ will lose his distinction
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.