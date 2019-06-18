Two wanted: Cops say they fatally beat dog, set it on fire

NEWARK — A teen is in custody and warrants have been issued for two additional suspects in the fatal beating and torching of a dog.

Newark police said a dog was beaten to death and set on fire around 3 a.m. in the area of Columbia and Plymouth avenues in Newark's West Ward on June 7, by a 15-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, and 22-year-old Kamal Loyal. They also allegedly knocked over trash cans and damaged cars.

The 17-year-old was arrested and faces third-degree charges of arson, animal cruelty, conspiracy, and criminal mischief. Warrants were issued for the 15-year-old and Loyal on the same charges.

Rasheed Cotton told News 12 New Jersey his daughter found the dog dead on the street. He described it as a small, black dog.

"I commend detectives from the 6th Precinct for identifying those responsible for the outrageous torture of this defenseless animal. I applaud those area residents who immediately contacted police when they discovered the fatally injured dog. Everyone has a right to feel safe in our neighborhoods, people as well as pets," Newark Public Safety Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Ambrose asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

