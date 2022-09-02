Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend

Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists.

The first checkpoint will be held from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday on Route 9 in Freehold. All northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza for officers to check drivers' sobriety, Schneider said.

The second checkpoint will take place from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday on Route 138 in Wall Township. All westbound vehicles will be diverted onto Maxwell Road.

"The purpose of the fixed checkpoints are to remove those drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs from the road, to educate the drivers, who we do come in contact with, about the dangers of drunk or drugged driving, and to act as a deterrent for those drivers who may think about getting behind the wheel and driving, after drinking, or using drugs," Schneider said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.