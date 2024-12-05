Two NJ men charged in connection to 2010 fatal shooting

⚫ 14-year case

⚫ May 2010 shooting

⚫ 22-year-old died

TOMS RIVER — Two Lakewood men have been charged for murder over something that happened more than 10 years ago.

Maurice Cole, 36, and Jerron Evans, 41, were taken to the Ocean County Jail this week pending a detention hearing for their link to Rondell Proctor’s death, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

In May 2010, police responded to reports of a shooting at Winteringham Village Apartments in Toms River. Officers found 22-year-old Proctor, of Arkansas, with gunshot wounds to his face and torso. Proctor was transported to the hospital but later died from those injuries.

Winteringham Village Apartments in Toms River 2 Google Maps loading...

Modern-day testing helped to crack the 14-year case.

“A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department went cold for several years. Continuing investigation and testing of evidential items unavailable at the time of the original investigation resulted in the filing of these charges against Cole and Evans,” the prosecutor’s office said in a release.

mugshots from 2010 murder charge Canva/Ocean County inmate lookup loading...

There’s belief the shooting has a gang-related connection, according to NJ.com’s 2010 reporting.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott