Two NJ licensed professionals disciplined over alleged sex crimes

A nurse from Plainfield and a massage therapist from Paterson have been reprimanded by New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, joining at least a dozen professionals around the state to have actions taken on their licenses this year as a result of reforms prompted by a Division of Consumer Affairs review of sexual misconduct on the job.

The first action announced Wednesday was the permanent revocation of the RN and LPN licenses of 74-year-old Frank Dellbeni. According to an OAG release, Dellbeni was arrested in January and charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, for a 2019 incident in which he allegedly forcibly touched a female student's breast while chaperoning a field trip as a substitute school nurse.

A consent order filed earlier this month prohibits Dellbeni from ever applying for reinstatement.

Get our free mobile app

Temporarily suspended in the second action is the license of 28-year-old Jhon A. Cabrera, accused by two different clients connected to Hand and Stone Spa in Hackensack. He was charged in March with criminal sexual contact after one client reported to police that Cabrera had improperly touched her breast during a massage, the release said. An additional charge of sexual assault followed in May, stemming from a 2016 encounter in which a client claimed being digitally penetrated by Cabrera.

Cabrera's suspension is contingent upon the resolution of those criminal charges.

Anyone who believes they may have been treated inappropriately by a licensed health care professional is asked to file a complaint online, or by calling 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.