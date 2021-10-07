Two NJ area codes will soon require 10-digit dialing
Ten-digit dialing will go into effect for two New Jersey area codes on October 24, even for phone calls placed to other numbers with the same area code.
Those area codes include 908 and 856 phone numbers.
Calls placed with only seven digits won't be completed and a recording will say the call cannot be completed as dialed. Just hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.
The FCC said the change will go into effect to allow a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. Wireless customers can already dial 988 to be connected to the hotline. Landline customers will have to wait until July 16, 2022 for the three-digit dialing to go into effect.
