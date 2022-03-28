New Jersey teams with FCC to go after illegal robocalls

TRENTON – New Jersey is going to partner with the Federal Communications Commission to investigate illegal robocalls.

More than 20 states have formal working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations and protect American consumers and businesses, said acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

“We all know unsolicited robocalls are annoying, but they also are a tool scammers use to commit fraud,” Platkin said. “Our new partnership with the Federal Communications Commission will help us crack down on abusive robocalls and protect New Jersey residents.”

In a news release issued by the state, said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the FCC and states “share a common enemy” in robocall scammers.

“We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it,” Rosenworcel said. “I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”

The state says joint investigations can provide critical resources and prevent duplicative efforts:

Both federal and state investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints to build a case.

Relationships are possible with other federal agencies and robocall blocking companies.

Expertise is available for critical investigative tools such as subpoenas and confidential response letters from suspected robocallers.

“The division hears from consumers fed up with robocalls regularly, and some of the complaints involve residents who have lost money,” said acting Consumer Affairs Director Sean Neafsey. “I am pleased to join this coalition to further our commitment to protecting our residents from unwanted calls and scams.”

To file a complaint with the state about robocalls or scams, visit www.njconsumeraffairs.gov.

