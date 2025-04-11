Two new concept restaurants opening in Atlantic City, NJ

James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr comes home to Atlantic City to open two concept restaurants at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort.

Stephen Starr has received accolades for his restaurants with Restauranter of the Year awards from Zagat, Bon Appetite and as mentioned, the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

GOOD+ Foundation & MR PORTER Host Fatherhood Lunch With Jerry Seinfeld In New York City Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for GOOD+ loading...

He opened his first restaurant, Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar, in Philadelphia in September 1995. As of this writing in 2025, STARR Restaurants has 19 of the most iconic restaurants in the country. I have been to a few of his restaurants and can attest to the quality, service and ambience that is all part of the STARR Restaurant experience.

You know his restaurants by name: Barclay Prime in Philadelphia, Butcher and Singer in New York City, Dandelion in Florida and The Continental Mid-Town in Washington, D.C. Just a partial list of the STARR Restaurants that I have experienced and have been extremely impressed by the whole dining event at his restaurant.

Barclay Prime (Photo via Google Maps) Barclay Prime (Photo via Google Maps) loading...

Stephen Starr knows Atlantic City.

He grew up in Woodbury Heights and frequented trips to Atlantic City with his family. Stephen Starr returns with two appealing concept restaurants.

While the restaurants are still in design, according to a recent interview one restaurant will include an Americana theme that will serve breakfast and lunch with wide base comfort food classics such as Pigs in a Blanket, Homemade Meatloaf, and a great classic, Thanksgiving Dinner served year-round.

New York Culinary Experience 2014 Presented By New York Magazine And The International Culinary Center - Day 2 Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The New York Culinary Experience loading...

The second concept will be borrowing from his former Paris location themed of “old school charm” with a new twist.

Sounds intriguing.

With Stephen Starr behind the project, there is no doubt the food, service and ambience will be worth the trip. Good to see Stephen Starr come home to New Jersey.

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈